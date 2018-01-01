Win a holiday for 4 people, worth up to £1,000 with Silver Travel Advisor

Silver Travel Advisor is a friendly website packed with advice, tips, information and honest reviews written by and for silver travellers (aged over 50). A team of advisors are on hand to answer queries (for free), and you can share your own experiences too.

It’s easy to enter the prize draw this month.

If you enjoy life outdoors in Europe, then this month’s prize, a holiday for 4 people, worth up to £1,000, will be for you! Eurocamp are offering you the chance to sample one of their fabulous holiday parcs.

You could be relaxing in stunning French landscapes, with pretty scenery, or exploring the sun-kissed Tuscan hills and villages. The Spanish Costa Dorado close to Barcelona allows you to enjoy beach days or time sight-seeing in a fabulous, enthralling city. If you’re keen on active holidays, there are marvellous walks to take near the parcs: in leisurely fashion around the Italian Lakes, or with more vigour in the Alps or French Jura. The views are certainly worth the effort! With this super prize, you could be having fun at one of Eurocamp’s almost-200 parcs.

Each location has super swimming pool complexes, and a variety of eateries and bars. Add to this a wide choice of sports – archery, tennis, kayaking and cycling to begin with. You might have a pampering experience in the Spa or just soak up the sun with a book. Fire up the BBQ on the deck in the evening or amble along to a relaxed café for a drink.

Your accommodation will have plenty of home comforts as standard – from the super smart Aspect, with up to three bedrooms, a large and light-filled lounge and fully fitted kitchen, to the snazzy glamping Safari tent, with real beds and lovely wooden dining furniture.

So much choice and freedom to do as you want – create your perfect holiday!

Terms and conditions

For further information about our monthly prize winners as well as loads of holiday and travel information for mature travellers, go to www.silvertraveladvisor.com