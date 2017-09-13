We have 3 copies of Blessing CD to give away to 3 lucky readers!

Blessing – Christina Johnston

Christina Johnston is a British coloratura soprano who hails from Framlingham, Suffolk. Aged just 18, she was granted a scholarship to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where she completed her studies in 2010. Meeting her future husband saw a move to Prague, where Christina is now based. Having gained a solid international reputation, she has been much in demand with opera companies and orchestras across Europe. Now a fully-fledged opera star in central Europe, Christina has returned to the UK to release her debut album, Blessing .

Just in case you were wondering, a coloratura soprano is an operatic soprano voice that specialises in singing music characterised by trills, agile runs and leaps and Christina uses her very high, bright, light and flexible voice to good effect here. Blessing contains selections of highly popular opera arias written for coloratura soprano, along with some rather less familiar songs. Works by Mozart, Rachmaninov, Puccini, Handel, Delibes, Cantelobe and Gounod, to name but a few, are represented here and are well suited to Christina’s exceptional voice. Singing in no fewer than nine languages, including Norwegian and the French Occitan dialect, shows Christina’s gift for languages as well as singing.

This is a very well performed and produced album and one that will appeal to all those who love to hear an operatic coloratura soprano in full flight. Christina Johnston is one to watch.

Blessing is produced by James Fitzpatrick and the music is performed by the acclaimed and multi award-winning City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus, conducted by Richard Hien of the Prague State Opera.

Released on 22nd September, Blessing is available to pre-order from Amazon at £12.27.

