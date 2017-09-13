We have 10 copies of Best Loved Poems – A Treasury of Verse to give away

To Celebrate National Poetry Day on 28th September, we have 10 copies of Ana Sampson’s latest poetry anthology to give away to 10 lucky readers!

In this frenetic digital world it is a pure and restorative pleasure to sit for a few moments with a beautiful book and savour a poem.

This gorgeous volume brings together a treasure trove of over a hundred of the most cherished poems in English, verses that have soaked into our memories from our earliest days. Poems from Pam Ayers, John Cooper Clarke and Carol Ann Duffy, along with those from Emily Dickinson, WB Yates and Sylvia Plath sit in companionable company with verse from John Donne, Shelley, Herrick and Alfred, Lord Tennyson, to name but a few.

Arranged thematically so that readers can find a poem to suit any mood, Best Loved Poems reacquaints readers with old friends from Christopher Robin and Miss Joan Hunter Dunn to the Lady of Shalott. Some firm favourites to be found in this lovely book include How do I love Thee? Let me count the ways; O, to be in England; Loveliest of trees, the cheery now and Tyger Tyger burning bright.

Ana Sampson’s poetry anthologies have sold over 80,000 copies and include I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud….and Other Poems you Half Remember, the number 3 poetry bestseller of 2009. She has appeared on television and radio and has contributed features to newspapers and magazines. Ana tweets as @Anabooks.

We have 10 copies of Best Loved Poems – A Treasury of Verse by Ana Sampson to be given away.

The closing date for this offer is 30th September 2017

