Equine charity set to celebrate 50th anniversary

Founded by the late Mr Peter Hunt in 1968, Bransby Horses has grown significantly over the last 50 years and is now one of the largest equine welfare charities in the UK.

Over the last five decades, Bransby Horses has rescued thousands of horses, ponies, donkeys and mules. Committed to improving equine welfare, care is provided through rescue, rehabilitation, rehoming and providing a safe haven for over 400 equines at the charity’s Lincolnshire rescue centre. There are also more than 450 rescued animals out in foster homes.

Bransby Horses has started 50th anniversary celebrations with a commemorative 2018 calendar to help raise vital funds. The calendar, which features many of the charity’s rescued residents, is available for just £5.95 and can be ordered online or by phone (01427 788464).

Charity Christmas cards and gifts are also available online at www.bransbyhorses.co.uk.

Bransby Horses is funded entirely by public donations and legacies; without this support the charity would simply not be able to continue with its commitment to rescue, welfare and education.